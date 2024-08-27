Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Police Fears Violence,' Claims Authorities As Student Groups Plan Nabanna Abhiyan On August 27

Protest Over | (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: Police fear violence on student organizations calling for gherao state secretariat Nabanna on August 27.

Manoj Kumar Verma, ADG (law and order) said that police have information that there will be incidents of violence during the Nabanna Abhiyaan on Tuesday.

“This programme is illegal. Several students will also be visiting the city as there is an NTA examination on Tuesday. Police are doing the needful,” said Verma.

Supratim Sarkar ADG (South Bengal) mentioned that they have not heard of the student’s community that has called for the programme.

“We have information that miscreants might enter with the common people and keeping the women and students in front will create tension. We have footage where a student of a community had met a politician at a five-star hotel just two days away. We have evidence and will submit it in the court. We are not naming anyone now,” said Sarkar.

However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the Nabanna Abhiyaan is the handiwork of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and some Left minded people to unrest the law and order.

Addressing the media, TMC leader showed a video of Biplab Mal, BJP mandal president of Chandrakona (South) and Soumen Chattopadhyay, co-convenor of cooperative samiti of BJP, resident of Ghatal where they were discussing of ‘unrest’ that could possibly be created during the programme.

Police have detained both the BJP leaders.

A member of Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj said that it is a movement of the students.

“We will from various parts of the city try to reach Nabanna. We will not do any vandalism outside Nabanna. We will not even enter the state secretariat. We will give a message that we denote development and not believe in damaging and creating chaos,” said the student.

ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sakar later in the day said that they (police) got two letters from Bangiya Chatra Parishad and Sangrami Joutho Mancha where the police were ‘intimated’ about the programme.

“The letters which we got they didn’t ask for permission but intimated us. We are not allowing any programme as that can affect the traffic,” further added Sarkar.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that Tuesday’s Nabanna Abhiyaan is called by the students body and not the saffron camp.

“If needed we will do another Nabanna Abhiyaan under the BJP banner,” stated Majumdar.