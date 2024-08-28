 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Medical Body Suspends Membership Of Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital
The Indian Medical Association suspended the membership of Sandip Ghos, the ex-principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital where the trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Sandip Ghosh

In a huge development, on Wednesday, the Indian Medical Association suspended the membership of Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital where the trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9.

In its suspension order, the medical body noted Ghosh’s lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue appropriately. It further mentioned the victim’s parents’ “grievances” against Ghosh.

“The undersigned along with the National President had also visited the parents of the victim in their home. They had put up their grievances against you in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them,” wrote IMA in its suspension order addressed to Ghosh.

“IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole. The disciplinary committee of IMA HQs has unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association,” it said further.

Days after the brutal incident, Ghosh resigned as the principal of RG Kar Medical College on August 12.

But soon after that, in a move that stirred controversy, he was appointed as the principal of another state-run medical college.

However, his appointment as the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital was revoked as protests continued over the case throughout the nation.

Currently, Ghosh is under scanner for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the state-run health facility.

CBI starts polygraph test on Kolkata Police ASI    

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, The CBI began the process of conducting a polygraph test on Kolkata Police ASI Anup Dutta to decipher his alleged links with Sanjay Roy, arrested in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken permission from a Kolkata court to conduct the polygraph test on Assistant Sub-Inspector Dutta, who was earlier questioned by the agency in the case.

Dutta will be the eighth person to undergo a polygraph test in this case.

According to the officials, Dutta, posted in the Kolkata Police Welfare Committee,  had allegedly extended a number of favours to Roy, a traffic police volunteer.

The CBI is trying to find out if Roy informed Dutta about the crime he allegedly committed and whether he sought any favours for covering up the crime, the officials said.

On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

