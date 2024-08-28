Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: MP High Court Orders State To Submit Doctor Safety Blueprint Within 14 Days

Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Principal Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has directed the state government to present a detailed blueprint for ensuring doctors' safety within 14 days. Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has sought to know from government the safety measures it has implemented so far in medical colleges across the state post the Kolkata’s doctor rape and murder incident.

The court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) of an RTI activist Ansul Tiwari here on Tuesday. Following the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar medical college in Kolkata, the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) raising the doctors’ safety issue demanded implementation of doctors’ protection act, setting up of police chowky in hospitals attached to medical colleges in state.

As per the High Court order, the state government has been asked to respond regarding the safety of doctors. The points include transport for duty doctors, a state grievance committee, a police post, a closed campus, an attendants policy, a no photography or videography rule, and a bed occupancy policy.

Advocate Mahendra Pateria, who appeared on behalf of doctors in HC said that the during the hearing the court stated that apex court has already made observations to ensure the safety and facilities of doctors but on the issues like doctors’ protection Act, setting of police chowky etc, the state government need to come up with a detailed plan. “HC has asked the state government to come up with a strategy and planning for the safety and security of women doctors in hospitals and medical colleges and how it is planning to ensure their safety. Fourteen days time has been given to the state government to submit the report,” said Pateria.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has already instructed medical colleges to take initiatives like proper security specially women guards, CCTV camera installation and proper lighting in campus, basement, parking lots, stairs, and top of the buildings. Even medical colleges have taken the steps like issuing passes for the patients’ attendant for night stay. Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal has issued pink passes and only one attendant is allowed to stay with patient at night.