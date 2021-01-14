Kolkata: Day after Bagbazar fire, four shanties gutted in New Town area

According to police, three fire tenders had reached on time but they couldn’t get to the spot as the width of the lane is small for any vehicles.

“Though there are no casualties but four shanties are completely burnt. We are trying to investigate the sources of the fire,” mentioned the police monitoring the site.

Shipra, a homemaker cried foul towards the political parties stating that the political parties are instrumental for such untoward incidents so that they can woo people by announcing doles.

“Since the elections are coming every political party will try to show that they are working for the uplift of the people. In order to come to the limelight they are intentionally creating chaos around the city,” cried Shipra.