'Koi Padma Shri do isko': Twitter trolls Amit Malviya after he shares 'proof of biryani being distributed at Shaheen Bagh'

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests have been going on in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area from December 15. These protests which are led by women, mostly Muslim, have turned political in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections which are to be held on February 8.

Ever since the campaign began, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have created a huge furore over the protests. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accused the women protesters of getting paid Rs. 500 per day. Two protesters -- Nafisa Bano of Zakir Nagar and Shahzad Fatma demanded an apology and Rs 1 crore in damages.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a rally said that Arvind Kejriwal is supplying biryani to those protesting in Shaheen Bagh. "Those who supported terrorists in Kashmir have come and sat on a dharna in Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and are raising slogans of 'azadi'," he added.

Another BJP leader and MP Parvesh Verma went on to say that Shaheen Bagh protesters will enter houses and rape sisters, daughters. He even went on to say that if BJP is voted to power in Delhi, they "will clear Shaheen Bagh protest within an hour."

Now, Amit Malviya has shared "a proof of biryani being distributed at Shaheen Bagh". However, Netizens brutally trolled the BJP leader on Twitter. "Wow people eat at Shaheen Bagh...what a brilliant expose by Malviya !! Koi Padma Shri do isko," wrote a user. While another one wrote, "Looks like BJP IT cell head @amitmalviya is frustrated as he couldn't eat biryani for years. Koi Shaheen bagh se bechare ko mutton biryani parcel kardo yaar."

Some Twitter users even shared Malviya's previous tweets where he is seen asking people to suggest him places to have biryani. He is also seen recommending restaurants to have biryani.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: