Know all about B. Dayananda, Bengaluru City's new Police Commissioner | Twitter

The newly elected Congress government in Karnataka transferred four IPS officers on Tuesday. C. H. Pratap Reddy, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as the DGP of the Internal Security Division in Bengaluru. B. Dayananda, ADGP of Intelligence, will be the new Police Commissioner of Bengaluru.

Dr. M. A. Saleem, ADGP and Special Commissioner (Traffic) of Bengaluru city, was promoted and posted as the DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units, and Economic Offences in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, K. V. Sharath Chandra, ADGP of CID in Bengaluru, was transferred and posted as the ADGP of Intelligence.

The Congress government has appointed Dr. Alok Mohan as the Chief of the state police department following the appointment of Praveen Sood as the CBI Director.

Read Also Congress govt in Karnataka to consider changes in textbooks made during BJP's tenure

Who is B. Dayananda?

B. Dayananda is a senior IPS officer from Ranebennur town in Haveri district. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer and has served as the Commissioner of Mysuru city, Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Bengaluru city, and Commissioner of Traffic in Bengaluru.

During the tenures of Siddaramaiah, H. D. Kumaraswamy, and B. S. Yediyurappa, Dayananda headed the Intelligence department.

Dayananda began his service in 1998 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ACP) in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district. He served as the SP of Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Chitradurga, Belagavi, and Vijaypura districts until 2008.

Dayananda was promoted to DIG in 2008. He served as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru in 2011 and as the Additional Commissioner of Police in the city in 2013. He served as the Mysuru Commissioner of Police in 2015 and the IGP of State Intelligence in 2016.

Dayananda also held the position of IGP central range during this time. Starting from Aug 2020, he served as ADG, State Intelligence.

(with agency inputs)