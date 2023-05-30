Congress govt in Karnataka to consider changes in textbooks made during BJP's tenure

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | ANI

The controversial school textbook revisions implemented by the former BJP government in Karnataka had sparked accusations of “saffronisation” from Congress leaders and academicians.

Now the newly elected Congress' government have decided to go through the changes made in the Schools textbooks by the previous government in the state.

After a meeting with around 40 academicians and writers, CM Siddaramaiah said that the government will be working towards ensuring that the education of the children is not hampered.

CM Siddaramaiah has stated that "politics of hatred will not be tolerated and the climate of fear will be eradicated."

"The act of polluting children's minds through texts and lessons cannot be condoned. As the academic year has started, we will discuss and take action so that the education of the children is not disturbed," the CM added in his statement.

Earlier academicians and writers on Wednesday have urged the newly-elected Congress government to remove the controversial revisions in textbooks made during the previous BJP government in the state, on the recommendations of the then textbook review committee chairman Rohith Chakrathirtha.

A memorandum submitted by Dr Niranjan Aaradhya and other academicians has suggested that teachers should omit content introduced during the BJP Regime in textbooks such as RSS teachings and related material.

The memorandum which has been submitted brings up the issue regarding the changes made in the textbooks this year. The memorandum states that such lessons such as the teachings of RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Content by Right Wing Leader Chakravarthy Sulibele and other chapters added during the BJP's regime in Karnataka.

The memorandum further adds that while the textbooks have already been printed and are in circulation for the next academic session, the government can ask teachers to omit certain chapters which maybe extremely communal in nature or have exaggerated history.

Various academicians met with CM Siddaramaiah a few days back. During their meet, the new Karnataka Chief Minister stated that they would work towards reforming these books once the cabinet is formed.

Karnatataka education minister, Madhu Bangarappa in a TV interview said that whatever important content is needed will remain.

"The things, which aren't necessary and not helpful for the education of children will be removed," he added.

While taking a dig at BJP govt. he said, "steps such as saffronisation are one of the biggest crime which one could've committed."

Apart from this, the newly elected government will also be working on the hijab ban introduced in educational institutions across Karnataka.