‘Will see in future:’ Karnataka minister on revoking hijab ban in educational institutions

Karnataka minister on revoking hijab ban | (PTI Photo)

The hijab ban controversy in Karnataka has been fueled after a recent tweet by the Amnesty India. Reacting to this the Karnataka minister, G Parameshwara said that the state's new Congress government 'has to fulfil the five guarantees made to the people' and only then will see what can be done on revoking the previous government's hijab ban.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “We will see in future what best we can do. Right now, we have to fulfil the five guarantees we made to the people of Karnataka.”

Amnesty India had asked the newly formed Karnataka government to lift ban on hijab in the educational institutions in the sate.

"Immediately revoke the ban on women wearing hijabs in educational institutions. The ban forces Muslim girls to choose between their rights to freedom of expression and religion, and their right to education, hindering their ability to meaningfully participate in society," it said.

The hijab row erupted in Karnataka last year after then BJP-led government issued an order stating that the uniforms were compulsory in schools and colleges and no exception could be made for the wearing of the hijab. The same was upheld by the Karnataka High Court.

Later, Muslim students opposed the order in the Supreme Court and refused to attend classes until the final verdict is out.

The Supreme Court had delivered a split verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka high court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state.