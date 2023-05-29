Karnataka: 10 including 2 children dead after bus collides with car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura; CM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

In a tragic accident, at least 10 people, including two children have been dead after a bus collided with a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura on Monday afternoon, informed Seema Latkar, SP Mysuru to news agency ANI.
As per reports, natives of Ballari, the deceased family was on pilgrimage to MM Hills.
Reacting to the incident, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced ₹2 lakh each as compensation to the families of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund. The Chief Minister also directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.
Earlier, on Sunday six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district.
(This is a developing news. More details will be added soon)
