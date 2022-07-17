e-Paper Get App

Two Manipal students die in bike accident in Karnataka

The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FP

Mangaluru: Two students from Manipal died in an accident after their two-wheeler skidded and hit a median on National Highway 66 at Kambadakone in Udupi district on Sunday morning.

Police sources said the deceased were both natives of Andhra Pradesh.

The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median.

Though the local people rushed them to hospital, they died on the way, sources said. Byndoor police visited the spot and investigation is on.

Read Also
Students clash with police in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
article-image
HomeEducationTwo Manipal students die in bike accident in Karnataka

RECENT STORIES

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...

Uttar Pradesh: Row continues over Namaz & Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Row continues over Namaz & Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall in Lucknow