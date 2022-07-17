Students clash with police in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

Representational image |

Chennai: Protesting students of Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu allegedly torched a police vehicle on fire during clashes after the police fired in air.



The students were striking after a plus two student of a government school in Kallakurichi committed suicide a couple of days ago. In the suicide note, the student had alleged abuse by two teachers.



Inspector General of Police, Pandyan told the media personnel present that the two teachers, who were allegedly named in the suicide note, were questioned but they have not been arrested yet.



The striking students wanted the police to arrest the teachers immediately. Police sources told IANS that the students attacked the police contingent with stones and bottles, and to disperse the crowd, the police fired in the air. This agitated the students and they lit a police vehicle on fire.



The Inspector General of Police, Pandyan has also reached the spot and a heavy police posse has been deployed in the area.

