'Kiran Bedi, Centre colluded with oppn to topple our govt': Narayanasamy ahead of floor test

"Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," he said.

The floor test, ordered by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, is scheduled to take place at 5 pm on Monday.

In yet another jolt to Narayanasamy, two more MLAs of the ruling Congress-DMK alliance resigned on Sunday, bringing down the side's strength further to 11 against the Opposition's 14.

Speaking ahead of the floor test, Independent MLA V Ramachandran pledged his support to the Congress-DMK government.

"I am supporting the existing government. I don't want to change my opinion," he said.

Chief Whip RKR Anantharaman reiterated that the government has the required numbers to prove its majority. "We are going for the floor test today. Till now, we have the majority."

Earlier on Sunday, Congress member K Lakshminarayanan and DMK's K Venkatesan quit the assembly, with the former saying the government lacked majority in the wake of the spate of resignations, while the Dravidian party legislator hit out at the alleged lack of funds to meet people's requirements.