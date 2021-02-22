Puducherry floor test today: How do numbers stack up against V Narayanasamy?

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will have to prove majority on the floor of the House on Monday as the Congress-DMK alliance's strength in the 33-member assembly continues to dwindle.

Narayanasamy, who held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs on Sunday, said the government's strategy would be made known before the floor test. The floor test, ordered by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, is scheduled to take place at 5 pm on Monday.

Soundararajan had on Thursday ordered the floor test after the Opposition, which has 14 MLAs, petitioned her, saying the government has been reduced to minority and it should prove its strength in the assembly.

Two more Congress-DMK MLAs quit

On Sunday, Congress member K Lakshminarayanan and DMK's K Venkatesan quit the assembly, with the former saying the government lacked majority in the wake of the spate of resignations, while the Dravidian party legislator hit out at the alleged lack of funds to meet people's requirements.

Lakshminarayanan and Venkatesan submitted their resignation letters separately to Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu at his residence.

Speaking to reporters, Lakshminarayanan said, "This government led by Narayanasamy has lost majority." He said he has also resigned from the Congress.

Later, Venkatesan told the media that he had quit the post of MLA only and continued to be in the DMK.

"... I was not able to meet the needs of the people in my constituency since there was no allocation of funds under the MLA Local Area Development fund," he said.

Five Congress MLAs, including ex-ministers A Namassivayam (now in BJP) and Malladi Krishna Rao, have quit since last month, while another party legislator was disqualified earlier.