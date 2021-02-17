'Whatever work done was sacred duty': Kiran Bedi after being removed as Puducherry LG

Puducherry: Kiran Bedi, who was removed as the Lt Governor of Puducherry on Tuesday, said whatever work done was a sacred duty fulfilling her constitutional and moral responsibilities.
In a statement after being removed as the Lt Governor of the Union Territory, the former IPS officer thanked the Centre for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry.
She also thanked all those who worked with her closely.
"I thank the government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry as its Lieutenant Governor. I also thank all who worked with me closely. I can say with a deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure 'Team Raj Nivas' diligently worked to serve the larger public interest," she said.
For most part of her tenure, Bedi was at loggerheads with the elected government and particularly with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.
"Whatever was done was a sacred duty, fulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibility. Puducherry has a very bright future. It's now in the hands of the people. Wishing for a prosperous Puducherry," Bedi added.
In a surprise development late on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Bedi will cease to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, just a week after Narayanasamy petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to recall her.
Hailing the replacement of Bedi, the CM had said, "it marks victory for the rights of the people".
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was directed to discharge functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment was made, a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.