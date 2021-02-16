Who is Tamilisai Soundararajan? All you need to know about Puducherry's new LG

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the current governor of Telangana today was given additional charge as the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry till announcement of permanent replacement. Born on June 2, 1961 in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari Kandam she is the daughter of Kumari Ananthan, a former Member of Parliament and senior congress party leader in Tamil Nadu.

She completed her graduation at Ethiraj College for Women, followed by pursuing her MBBS at Madras Medical College, Chennai and her obstetrics and gynaecology qualifications at Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai. Later she did higher training in sonology and FET therapy in Canada.

As per One India, she started her profession by working as an assistant professor in Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai. After five years, she jumped into full-time politics by working for BJP. She started her political career as South Chennai District Medical Wing Secretary in 1999, and held various positions in BJP.