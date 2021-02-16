Who is Tamilisai Soundararajan? All you need to know about Puducherry's new LG

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the current governor of Telangana today was given additional charge as the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry till announcement of permanent replacement. Born on June 2, 1961 in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari Kandam she is the daughter of Kumari Ananthan, a former Member of Parliament and senior congress party leader in Tamil Nadu.
She completed her graduation at Ethiraj College for Women, followed by pursuing her MBBS at Madras Medical College, Chennai and her obstetrics and gynaecology qualifications at Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai. Later she did higher training in sonology and FET therapy in Canada.
As per One India, she started her profession by working as an assistant professor in Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai. After five years, she jumped into full-time politics by working for BJP. She started her political career as South Chennai District Medical Wing Secretary in 1999, and held various positions in BJP.
She served the Tamil Nadu state BJP unit in various capacities starting from South Chennai District Medical Wing Secretary in 1999, State General Secretary Medical Wing in 2001, All India Co-Convenor (Medical Wing For Southern States) in 2005, State General Secretary in 2007, State Vice-President in 2010 and elevated as National Secretary, All India BJP in 2013.
She was appointed as the Governor of Telangana on 1 September 2019 by the order of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and took charge on 9 September 2019. Despite her foray into politics she lost in all her attempts at becoming an or MLA to date, having contested two Assembly elections and Parliament elections unsuccessfully. In the 2019 Indian general election, she lost against Kanimozhi, daughter of M Karunanidhi.