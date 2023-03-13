'Kill BJP..Adani, Ambani will be finished’: Punjab Cong leader SS Randhawa during 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest

e-Paper Get App
Monday, March 13, 2023
Chandigarh: The Punjab Congress on Monday staged a massive 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest against the BJP-led government at the centre in Chandigarh over the Adani-Hindenburg issue on the first day of the state Budget Session.

In the video of the protest that has now surface online, police personnel can be seen using water cannon to disperse the protesters away from the barricades.

Meanwhile Congress leader SS Randhawa said, “If Modi is finished then Adani will itself be removed...our fight is not with Adani, our fight is with BJP, kill BJP, Adani-Ambani will be finished themselves...When Congress comes back Adani, Ambani should not come with them.”

In January this year, Hindenburg, an American firm released a report accusing Adani Group of “stock manipulation.”

