Congress' 85th plenary session: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Adani row

Raipur: Congress three days plenary session in Nava Raipur on Sunday concluded with Congress ex-president Rahul Gandhi’s fiery speech. Apart from sharing his experiences of Bharat Jodo Yatra with a gathering of more than 15,000 Congressmen, Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi Government over its alleged divide and rule communal policies based on hatred and favoritism.

Rahul questions PM Modi on Adani row

Rahul branded Adani and Modi as one, whose companies are intentionally allowed to plunder the nation’s wealth. He asked Prime Minister Modi to clarify how Gautam Adani became the world's second richest person. The party will keep asking questions about Gautam Adani till the truth comes out, Rahul Gandhi said.

“When I and Congress leaders questioned in Parliament what is the prime minister’s relation with Adani, our entire speech was expunged. We will ask in Parliament thousands of times till the truth of Adani ji is out, we will not stop,” he said at the Congress 85th plenary session.

I want to tell Adani that his company is hurting national interest and is snatching the country’s infrastructure, Rahul Gandhi alleged.

The battle for the country’s freedom was against an East India company which had taken away all wealth and ports etc. History will be repeated. This is the work against the nation and if not stopped the entire Congress party will stand against it, to save the nation, he said.

Notably, Adani group of companies witnessed major loss in terms of share value prices after the Hindenburg Research report published in the media, in which serious allegations were levelled against the group, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation and others.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

He said, Congress is a party of Tapaswis (saints) and asked the Congress president Kharge to formulate a new plan to carry forward the Congress agendas, such as Bharat Jodo Yatra so that the entire nation will participate in it.

Rahul slams Jaishankar

The former Congress president took strong jibe on the Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s statement on China, in which he said India can’t fight China, because later was a bigger economy than India.

Instead of deshbhakti it is called cowardice. When we fought with the British, economically we were small. We fought China for our sovereignty.

Fighting with weaker or smaller people is a sign of timidity. Would you not fight against a mighty opponent ? This is cowardice, the Congress leader questioned.

Taking a dig at the party, Gandhi said that while the Congress party is 'Satyagrahi', the ruling party is 'Satta Ke Rahi'.

We Congressmen want peace, development, prosperity and love for all. In Kashmir, lakhs of youth waved and unfurled Tiranga including the Lal Chowk, we have not asked them, Kashmiri Youth did themselves, Rahul said. But the followers of Savarkar ideology will not understand this.

Priyanka Gandhi

On the last day of the plenary session, Priyanka Gandhi also addressed the gathering and said, in the present government a wave of panic, fear, hopelessness, hatred spread everywhere in the country. The issues like unemployment, inflation, discrimination, injustice become colossal. Whole nation is looking towards Congress with hope, we have to fight for the people’s right, justice, dignity and their freedom, the Congress leader said.