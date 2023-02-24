No country with basic industry of terrorism can prosper..: MEA S Jaishankar on Pakistan economic crisis; watch video |

In a speech at the annual Asia Economic Dialogue in Pune on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue of terrorism in India-Pakistan relations, stating that "no country can come out of the difficult situation if its basic industry is terrorism."

No country is going to come out of difficult situation and become prosperous power if its basic industry is terrorism: Jaishankar on Pakistan pic.twitter.com/UjRMNuNGuB — Koustuv 🇮🇳 🧭 (@srdmk01) February 24, 2023

He emphasized the importance of addressing fundamental problems in the relationship between India and Pakistan, including terrorism, in order to move forward.

Jaishankar also acknowledged that countries must fix economic, political, and social issues to become prosperous and that it is not in anyone's interest for a neighboring country to experience severe economic difficulties. Meanwhile, Pakistan's economy is in a state of crisis, and the country is currently in talks to reach a staff-level agreement on the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP).

"There's no doubt role or salience of Asia will increase. Asia is growing because Asia has been global, what we shouldn't fall for is 'Asia for Asians', that rhetoric is misleading, appeals to primitive chauvinism. It actually has deep strategic intent behind it," Jaishankar said while addressing the presser.

Jaishankar spoke on 'Neighbourhood First' policy

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also highlighted the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the state of the world and India's G20 Presidency at the event.

"If I were to pick three big issues in the forefront of my thoughts, one I would actually reflect on our neighbourhood, partly because we are in the neighbourhood, 3 of us," said Jaishankar.

The Inaugural Session of the Dialogue was a conversation between Jaishankar, Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Bhutan's Finance Minister, and Ibrahim Ameer, Maldives' Finance Minister.

About Asia Economic Dialogue

The Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) is the Ministry's annual flagship event on Geoeconomics, co-hosted in collaboration with Pune International Centre.

The 7th edition of the AED is being held from 23-25 February 2023 in Pune. The principal theme for the Dialogue is 'Asia and the Emerging World Order'. The Dialogue will also discuss themes such as Global Growth Prospects; How the Global South Will Shape the G20 Agenda; the Metaverse: Understanding the Future; and Meeting Climate Targets: The Road Ahead, added the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

with agency inputs