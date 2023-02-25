Congress' 85th Plenary Session: Party to propose legislation against hate crime, religious discrimination

The Congress is all set to propose a legislation against hate crimes and religious discrimination and the proposed law will be part of its manifesto in the 2024 General Elections, a senior member of the party confirmed.

“A total of 56 points will be there in political resolution,” said a senior party member on the sidelines of the Congress' 85th Plenary Session in Raipur.

The party's decision regarding the law comes against the backdrop of rising incidents of hate crimes and lynching, the latest being the burning alive of two people in Rajasthan.

“The judiciary is constantly threatened by direct and indirect measures which create apprehensions in their mind. Unfortunately, the law minister himself is leading the blatant attack on the judiciary.

“The independence and integrity of the judiciary will be maintained and protected at all costs,” the resolution will add.

Congress's plenary session in Chattisgarh is being used by state leaders as an opportunity to push their agendas further.

Around 15,000 Congress leaders and party workers are attending the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ plenary session to brainstorm for three days to attend the meeting which will pave the way for the new working committee and set the tone for the Congress’ 2024 national poll campaign.