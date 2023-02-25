e-Paper Get App
Congress at Plenary session: 'Urgent need for united opposition to take on NDA in 2024'

The Congress asserted that the "emergence of any third force would provide an advantage to the BJP."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at 85th All India Congress Committee (AICC) Plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. | Image credit: @kcvenugopalmp
Raipur: The Congress party during the 85th All India Congress Committee (AICC) Plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday said  that it would identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces to take on the BJP led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

The party further asserted that the "emergence of any third force would provide an advantage to the BJP." 

Urgent need for a United opposition

"Unity of secular forces will be the hallmark of the future of the Congress party. Congress must identify, mobilise, and align like-minded secular forces. We should include secular regional forces who agree to our ideology. There is an urgent need for a united opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds.Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to the BJP/NDA," the party said in a resolution. 

Congress President: "Time to revive UPA-like alliance to take on the BJP"

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in his presidential address stressed the need of alliance saying it's time to revive UPA-like alliance to take on the BJP at the Centre. Kharge said, "The Congress is ready to take along all the parties which are opposed to BJP."

In the past, he said several political parties were with the UPA. While Sonia Gandhi led the alliance, Manmohan Singh led the government. However, there was a big conspiracy against the government.

This came as a clear indication for the parties which have worked with Congress as part of UPA government but are unwilling to give Congress a lead role in the alliance now.

(With inputs from IANS)

article-image

Congress at Plenary session: 'Urgent need for united opposition to take on NDA in 2024'

