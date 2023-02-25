Sonia Gandhi hints at retirement from politics: 'My innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi hinted at her retirement from politics, saying that her "innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra".

“Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress,” the UPA chairperson said during Congress's three-day 85th plenary session in Raipur.

Praising the BJY initiative by the Congress, Gandhi said it has brought the party and its people together through the march.

"It has renewed the rich legacy of dialogue between our party and the people through mass contact programmes. It has shown us all that the Congress stands with the people and is ready to fight for them," she said.

"I congratulate all party workers who have worked hard for the Yatra... I especially thank Rahul [Gandhi] ji, whose determination and leadership were crucial in the Yatra's success," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi also targeted the ruling Bharatiye Janata Party (BJP) and accused them of capturing every single institution in India.

“This is a challenging time for Congress & the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen,” Sonia Gandhi said.