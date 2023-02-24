Congress' 85th plenary session: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Raipur, receive warm welcome; check pictures and videos

On Friday afternoon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi arrived in Raipur hours after a unanimous decision by the party's steering committee to allow the party president to appoint members to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
They are expected to participate in the plenary session and rally on February 26th.
As the Gandhis arrived in a special aircraft at the Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur just after 2:30 pm, they received a grand welcome from tribal folk artists dressed in colorful attire who played drums and presented a traditional dance.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, state Congress chief Mohan Markam, and other senior party leaders also welcomed the Gandhis at the airport.
The plenary session will take place at Rajyotsav Sthal in Nava Raipur from February 24 to 26.
