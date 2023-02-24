Congress' 85th plenary session: No polls for CWC, President Kharge to nominate members

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (R) with general secretary KC Venugopal during steering committee meeting at 85th plenary session in Raipur. | Congress
On Friday, the leadership of Congress party made it clear that no elections will be conducted for the Congress Working Committee (CWC). This decision was made during a meeting of the party's Steering Committee, which did not have any members of the Gandhi family in attendance.

Following a three-hour meeting of the Steering Committee, Jairam Ramesh, the head of Congress communication, announced that the committee had collectively agreed to give party president Mallikarjun Kharge the power to appoint the members of the CWC.

The choice made by previous presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with the general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to not attend the meeting came as a shock to many. Nonetheless, the three of them are scheduled to be present at the AICC plenary session on Saturday and Sunday.

The most recent instance of elections being conducted for the CWC was in August 1997, while Sitaram Kesri was in charge.

