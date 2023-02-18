Former party President Sonia Gandhi to skip Cong plenary in Raipur next week | File

New Delhi: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi may skip the 2-day AICC plenary session in Raipur from February 24.

The party sources said even Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra will also attend the session on the first day and avoid participation in the elections of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) planned during the session.

They said the party's constitution may be amended during the session to make Sonia and Rahul as the life-time members of the CWC in their capacity as the former Congress president.

Plenary to be reduced from three to two days

Infights in the party has prompted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to reduce the plenary session from three to two days and avoid the CWC elections at all.

Gandhis want the party to hold the CWC elections, but Kharge is under pressure not to hold the elections but he himself fill up all 23 positions in the CWC through nominations.

The party constitution envisages elections of 12 CWC members and nine nominations by the party president besides automatic nominations of former Congress President and former Prime Minister, the two positions going to Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh.

The excitement of the Congress plenary may not be there if all 23 CWC positions are filled up through nominations. Not much interest will be lost in the rest of the session that will be confined to adoption of various resolutions for which 126 seniors have been appointed by the Congress President.

Rahul Gandhi to be praised on Bharat Jodo Yatra success

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh heads the main committee that may push for praising Rahul for heading a massive walk under the Bharat Jodo Yatra and adopt a resolution for the follow-up of his movement.

The senior party leaders find not much interest in the resolutions to be passed on different subjects in this 31st plenary of the Congress since Independence as it is seen as a formality of conducting the session and then get into the process of half a dozen Assembly elections and then the Lok Sabha elections.

