Congress to project Rahul Gandhi as its PM candidate at plenary session 'with or without' opposition support

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi | INC

NEW DELHI: The Congress plenary in Raipur this week will project Rahul Gandhi as its prime ministerial candidate, with or without the support of other opposition parties.

𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

The Congress leaders discussing the plenary strategy say fielding a joint candidate against the BJP in the entire country is not feasible since it entails a drastic reduction in the number of seats that would be offered to the Congress.

Earlier reports suggested that the other opposition parties have earmarked just 133 seats for Congress while sharing the remaining 420 seats among themselves, which has been openly rejected by the Congress since it amounts to shrinking of its base further if it confines to just 133.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆

This explains the Congress reluctance to go in for the opposition unity. The party's organising general secretary, therefore, indirectly indicated at a press conference here on Sunday that the Congress is keeping the options of pre-poll alliance and post-poll coalition open, which will come up for active discussion during the Raipur plenary.

In all likelihood, the Congress may opt to revive the almost defunct United Progressive Alliance (UPA), minus several powerful regional parties, and at least double its tally in the Lok Sabha to over 100 seats. And, in case the BJP fails to cross the halfway mark, leaves other Opposition parties with no choice but to accept Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝘂𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹'𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗝𝗬

Sonia Gandhi is keen to get her son Rahul to become the Prime Minister, but she delayed it by not projecting him after the UPA's second victory in a row. This showed her indirect acceptance that her son was immature to rule the country.

Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh aws very clear about his role that he was just keeping the PM's seat warn until a member of the Gandhi family to came forward to lead the government.

All Congress leaders are unanimous that Rahul's image has gone up since he led the Bharat Jodo Yatra to let him become the PM candidate and not allow the regional parties' chieftains to stake own claim for the post.