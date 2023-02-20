Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Gandhi skip Congress meet in Raipur?

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Will Rahul Gandhi skip Congress meet in Raipur?

Insiders say Rahul Gandhi is making foreign visit this month end to deliver a speech in the Cambridge University Business School. Will Rahul Gandhi skip the Congress meet in Raipur?

Ahuja is Deputy Convener of RSS Outfit in MP

Former Director Public Relations in MP Government, Lajpat Ahuja, has been appointed Deputy Convener of “Pragya Prabha” a RSS Outfit in Madhya Pradesh. Jai Nand Kumar is the National Convener.

BUREAUCRACY

Somesh Kumar applies for VRS

Outgoing Chief Secretary of Telengana Somesh Kumar is reported to have applied for VRS. He is all set to become Advisor to the Telengana Chief Minister.

Tenure of Drugs Controller of India ends

Tenure of the Drugs Controller of India, Dr V G Somani ,has come to an end. Dr PBN Prasad is holding charge as DCGI on a temporary basis.

No empanelment at DG level from CG

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the 1990 batch from Chhattisgarh cadre has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Goa Port Trust Chairman seeks voluntary retirement

Pankaj Uke who was appointed Chairman of the Goa Port Trust has taken voluntary retirement. Uke is an IRTS officer. Presently Chairman of the Mangalore Port Trust

is holding additional charge of Goa Port Trust.

Deputation tenure of Dr Gopinath extended

The deputation tenure of Dr R Gopinath working as Deputy Secretary in AIIMS, New Delhi has been extended upto April 4, 2024. He is a 2009 batch IFoS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Mandeep Kumar Bhandari posted to J&K

Mandeep Kumar Bhandari has been posted to Jammu & Kashmir after his repatriation from Central Deputation. He is a 2001 batch IAS officer of AGMUT Cadre.

Deputation tenure of Ms Smita Sarangi extended

The central deputation tenure of Ms Smita Sarangi working as Director in the Cabinet Secretariat has been extended upto July 29, 2025. She is a 2008 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

Justice SK Mishra appointed Chief Justice, Jharkhand HC

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge, Uttarakhand High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Shailendra Jain resigns as Director from GRASIM

Shailendra Jain has resigned as Director of the Birla run GRASIM Industries after 56 years of service.

Rajesh Kumar moved as ED (Station Development)-II, Railway Board

Rajesh Kumar has been transferred from North Central Railway (NCR) To Railway Board and posted as Executive Director (Station Development)-II, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

KK Mishra appointed ED (Business Development), Railway Board

Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, who is presently posted as Executive Director (PDP), Railway Board, has been appointed Executive Director (Business Development), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Randhir Sahay appointed ED, Finance (Stores), Railway Board

Randhir Sahay, who is returning from deputation to South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), has been posted as Executive Director, Finance (Stores), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

Anil Siddhartha appointed ED, PS (EEM), RDSO

Anil Siddhartha has been transferred from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and posted as Executive Director, PS (EEM), RDSO. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

AM Rizvi appointed ED (Track-I), RDSO

Asad Mustafa Rizvi, who is presently posted in the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), has been posted as Executive Director (ED), Track-I, RDSO. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Rakesh Rajpurohit appointed DDG, NAIR

Rakesh Rajpurohit, who is presently posted in the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR), has been posted as Deputy Director General on NAIR itself. He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

Prateek Goswami is also SDGM, Western Railway

Prateek Goswami - who is presently working as Senior Deputy General Manager (SDGM) in Central Railway (CR) - has been assigned additional duties of the post of SDGM, Western Railway (WR). He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

Vineet Gupta is also SDGM, Eastern Railway

Vineet Gupta - who is presently working as Senior Deputy General Manager (SDGM) in South Eastern Railway (SER) - has been assigned additional duties of the post of SDGM, Eastern Railway (ER). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

SL Sharma appointed Dy CME, ECR

Shyam Lal Sharma has been transferred from Workshop Projects Organisation (WPO) to East Central Railway (ECR) and posted as Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Dy. CME), Diesel Locomotive Factory (DLF), Mathura. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

SP Singh appointed IG-cum-PCSC, SCR

SP Singh, Deputy Inspector General-cum-Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-CSC), South Central Railway (SCR), has been transferred to Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and posted as Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC). He is an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)