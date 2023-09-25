Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Wants To Divide India On Religious Line To Create Many Countries Including 'Urdustan': Reports

Founder of banned outfit - Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) - and India designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Twitter

A new intelligence report has provided insight into the objectives pursued by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, highlighting his stated agenda, which includes "dividing India along religious lines and create many countries", reports said on Monday.

In a recent development, security agencies have assembled a fresh dossier outlining Pannun's actions and his purported schemes to partition the nation into distinct religious segments. According to the dossier, a total of 16 cases have been filed against Pannun in different states across India, emphasising the seriousness of his anti-national endeavors. These cases encompass a range of locations, including Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

Pannun believed to be staying in the US

It's worth noting that Pannun is presently believed to be residing in the United States.

The intelligence report presents a disturbing portrayal of Pannu's ambitions, contending that he intends to disintegrate India into numerous nations based on religious divisions. Among his proposed entities is a Muslim state, which he envisions as the "Democratic Republic of Urdustan."

Furthermore, Pannun is actively engaged in efforts to radicalise the population of Kashmir, with the ultimate objective of detaching the region from India. On one occasion, Pannun even issued a threat to raise the Khalistani flag at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi.

History of Pannun's activities

Pannun has been a subject of pursuit by the NIA since 2019, being accused of playing a significant role in promoting and orchestrating terrorist acts to instill fear in both Punjab and the nation as a whole. Investigations have further unveiled that Pannun-led Sikhs For Justice "misuses cyberspace to radicalise gullible youth... instigates them to undertake terrorist activities and fight for an independent state of Khalistan".

In 2019, the Indian government proscribed Sikhs For Justice.

In July 2022, the Union Home Ministry officially designated Pannun as a terrorist; however, Interpol has twice declined the Indian government's request to issue a Red Corner Notice, citing insufficient information.

