'Nijjar Was Like My Younger Brother': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Founder of banned outfit - Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) - and India designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Twitter

New Delhi: In an interview to an Indian TV news channel, separatist and banned terror organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun once again spewed venom against India and parroted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's line and blamed India for the death of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Canada's Surrey in June, 2023. Pannun also openly admitted that Nijjar was a close associate of his for over 20 years and was like a "younger brother" to him. Khalistan Tiger Force chief, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was also wanted by the NIA and had several cases against him.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Khalistani ideologue and known for his successionist activities, time and again releases videos to threaten the Indian state and its leaders in an attempt to project himself as the face of the separtist movement. He is believed to be based in New York.

Just days back, Pannun issued a threat to the Hindus living in Canada and told them to "go back to India." In his "Leave Canada- Go to India" remarks, Pannun also went on to claim that the Hindu community in Canada celebrated the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Pannun was already designated as a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry in 2020 under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Recently, the SFJ had also held a Khalistan Referendum event at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey on September 10. However, the event witnessed poor turnout from members of the Sikh community and the number of people who turned up was far lower than what Pannun had declared beforehand.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)