Khalistani Terrorist Amritpal Singh's Wife Kirandeep Kaur Detained At Delhi Airport, Stopped From Leaving India Again

File

Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been stopped again from leaving India after being detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Kirandeep was reportedly going to board a flight to England when she was stopped.

This is the third time Kirandeep Kaur has been stopped from leaving the country. She was earlier detained at Amritsar airport on April 20 and then twice in Delhi on July 14 and 19.

UK citizen Kirandeep married incarcerated Waris De Punjab chief Amritpal Singh in February this year.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh surrendered before Punjab police in April this year after being on the run for over a month. He was arrested from Rode village in Moga.

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal Singh was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit at an event held in this village.

Read Also Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur questioned at Amritsar airport

Charges against Waris De Punjab chief

Several cases have been lodged against the radical preacher and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

In February, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of his aides.

Read Also How did Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh meet his wife Kirandeep Kaur?

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)