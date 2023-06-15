Amritpal Singh's Aide & Khalistan Liberation Force Chief Avtar Singh Khanda Dies Of Cancer In UK, Says Report

Avtar Singh Khanda |

Khalistan Liberation Force Chief Avtar Singh Khanda has died in UK of blood cancer, said reports. He was also an aide of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh. His organisation was also listed under the "TERRORIST ORGANISATIONS LISTED IN THE FIRST SCHEDULE OF THE UNLAWFUL ACTIVITIES (PREVENTION) ACT, 1967," by the ministry of Home Affairs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ravi Singh, founder of Khalsa Aid International, made the news public on his Instagram account.

The cause of the death is said to be cancer, according to reports. Avtar Singh Khanda also had a role in March 19 protests in London at the Indian Embassy. Khanda is also said to have provided logistical help and supported Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by Punjab Police after hiding for over a month.

(This is a breaking news. More developments to follow)