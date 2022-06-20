Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Death Anniversary: Know interesting facts about the RSS founder

IANS

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, also known by his moniker Doctorji, was an Indian physician and the founding Sarsanghachalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Hedgewar founded the RSS in Nagpur in 1925, based on the ideology of Hindutva with the intention of creating a Hindu Rashtra.

Hedgewar was born on 1 April 1889 in Nagpur.

When Hedgewar was thirteen both of his parents died in the epidemic plague of 1902.

He studied at Neel City High School in Nagpur and high school at the Rashtriya Vidyalaya in Yavatmal and later in Pune.

After matriculating in 1910 to pursue his medical studies.

After passing the L.M.S. Examination from the Calcutta Medical College in June 1916, he completed a yearlong apprenticeship and returned to Nagpur in 1917 as a physician.

Hedgewar participated in the Indian National Congress in the 1920s, but he became disillusioned with their policies and politics.

Hedgewar founded RSS in 1925 on the day of Vijayadashami with an aim to organise the Hindu community for its cultural and spiritual regeneration and make it a tool for achieving complete independence for a united India.

He died on the morning of 21 June 1940 in Nagpur.

