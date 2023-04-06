Kerala Train Fire: Cops recover accused Shahrukh Saifi's diary, find mentions of 'infidels' or 'kaafirs'

Kerala Train Fire: Cops recover Shahrukh Saifi's diary from bag left near railway tracks |

Kerala tain arson's accused, Shahrukh Saifi's diary, was recovered by the police from the luggage. The Kerala police said that Saifi was radicalised and there were mentions of 'infidels' or 'kaafirs' in his diary, according to TV reports.

The reports stated that Saifi changed his lifestyle nearly a year ago. It also stated that the resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi had never been to Kerala. His family also had no idea why he was in the southern state.

Saifi has been taken for a medical examination, and an FIR has been filed against him.

He has been accused of throwing petrol on his co-passengers on Alapuzzha-Kannur Express.

This is breaking story, further details awaited