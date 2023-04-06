 Kerala Train Fire: Police criticised for 'lax security' while taking accused Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri to Kozhikode
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Train Fire: Police criticised for 'lax security' while taking accused Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri to Kozhikode

Kerala Train Fire: Police criticised for 'lax security' while taking accused Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri to Kozhikode

Saifi along with the three policemen was waiting on the road alone and it was much later that police reinforcements came.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Kerala Train Fire: Kerala Police arrives at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to visit residences of Shahrukh Saifi |

Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was applauding the Kerala Police for apprehending Shahrukh Saifi, who allegedly set ablaze passengers on a moving train, the team that brought him from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri has come under fire for weak security compliance.

Read Also
Kerala Train Fire: Accused Shahrukh Saifi brought to Kozhikode; watch video
article-image

Four vehicles changed in the process

The three-member police team had to change four vehicles after three developed snags and had to wait for around 45 minutes on a road.

Three police team along with the accused started on an Innova car from Ratnagiri, and as soon as they entered the Kerala border, they shifted to another car and when travelling through Kannur district, one of the tyres got punctured. The team had to wait for around 45 minutes before another vehicle came.

Until then Saifi along with the three policemen was waiting on the road alone and it was much later that police reinforcements came.

Then came another vehicle for their onward travel and that too developed a snag and it was on the fourth vehicle that Saifi finally reached a police camp in Kozhikode around 5.45 a.m.

Read Also
Kerala Train Fire: Cops arrive at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to visit residence of accused Shahrukh Saifi...
article-image

Saifi kept at a police camp in Kozhikode

Saifi has been kept at a police camp in Kozhikode after arriving here early Thursday morning.

Saifi confessed to the crime

According to sources, Saifi is understood to have confessed to the police that he did this crime based on the instigation of someone else. Earlier, his father had admitted that his son had gone missing and he had registered a complaint at the local police station in Saheen Bagh in Delhi.

Saifi also admitted that it was his first visit to Kerala and on Sunday night he travelled on the same train after he set co-passengers on fire, which left three dead and nine injured.

After reaching Kannur he hid himself away from the public glare at the Kannur railway station itself and boarded another train on Monday night to Ratnagiri.

It was from there that he was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday by the Maharashtra Police after receiving inputs from Central agencies.

Read Also
Kerala train fire: Accused Sharukh Saifi detained from Ratnagiri railway station in Maharashtra
article-image

Saifi taken to Kerala from Maharashtra

Saifi was first taken to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital for the customary medical check up, but so far he has not been taken in and there are reports that the medical examination might happen in a different state-run hospital before being produced at a court in Kozhikode.

According to the pictures that have come out, his face is bruised and it is understood that he suffered burn injuries when he threw petrol on co-passengers and lit them up.

All eyes are on the charges which the Kerala Police are going to put. It remains to be seen if the probe will be handed over to the NIA.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Opposition MPs take out 'Tiranga March' on last day of Budget session in Delhi

WATCH: Opposition MPs take out 'Tiranga March' on last day of Budget session in Delhi

UK's first lady Akshata Murthy sits with family at Padma Awards, later moved to front row next to...

UK's first lady Akshata Murthy sits with family at Padma Awards, later moved to front row next to...

Karnataka: Irked over questions about eating chicken curry, Mangaluru man kills son

Karnataka: Irked over questions about eating chicken curry, Mangaluru man kills son

Delhi HC rejects AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Delhi HC rejects AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Kerala Train Fire: Police criticised for 'lax security' while taking accused Shahrukh Saifi from...

Kerala Train Fire: Police criticised for 'lax security' while taking accused Shahrukh Saifi from...