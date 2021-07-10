Kerala: Sabarimala temple to open from July 17 for monthly puja; COVID-19 negative report or vaccine certificate mandatory

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala on Saturday announced that it will be opened for devotees from July 17 to 21 during the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam. However, devotees with complete COVID vaccination certificates or RTPCR negative report, issued within 48 hrs, will only be allowed.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, only 5,000 devotees who have booked slots through the online system will be allowed darshan on a day.

Only those producing COVID-19-negative certificates from RT-PCR tests done within 48 hours or those who have taken two shots of vaccine will be permitted entry to the temple. The temple will be close after completion of the monthly pujas by July 12 night.

Earlier in May, the temple board had imposed a ban on the entry of pilgrims to the hill shrine in view of the worsening pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday logged 14,087 fresh COVID-19cases,pushing the infection caseload to 30,53,116, while 109 more deaths took the toll to 14,489.

As many as 11,867 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to29,22,921 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,15,226, a state government release said.