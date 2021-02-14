Kerala: PM Modi launches developmental projects ahead of elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum here and Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands, asserting these projects would energise India's growth trajectory. On a brief visit to Kerala, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.

At a function here, he also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth and said these projects covered a wide range of sectors and will energise India's growth trajectory.

Referring to the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) located close to its Kochi Refinery that will produce Acrylic Acid, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates, which are predominantly imported, at present, he said it would save considerable foreign exchange every year.