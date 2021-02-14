PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala today; will launch several key projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday and launch numerous development works that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Tamil, Malayalam, and English on Saturday and said, "Tomorrow, 14th February, will be in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala). Numerous development works would be launched that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The projects will boost 'Ease of Living' for our citizens."

At around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army, at Chennai. At around 3:30 pm, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation, at Kochi.

These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realising full development potential, read the press release by the Prime Minister's office.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension; the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu; the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.

He will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts. The modernization of this canal will be taken up at a cost of Rs 2,640 crores and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The Campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm.

During his tour to Kerala, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL); Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin; International Cruise Terminal "Sagarika" at Cochin Port; Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard