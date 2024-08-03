Kerala Landslides: CPI(M) MLAs To Donate One Month Salary To CM's Disaster Relief Fund | ANI

Wayanad: Amid the ongoing rescue efforts in the landslide-hit Wayanad region, Kerala CPI(M) MLAs on Saturday announced that they will donate one month's - Rs 50,000 - salary to CMDRF (Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund), according to a report by ANI.

The death toll from the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district rose to 358 on Saturday as rescuers raced against time, employing deep search radars to locate survivors trapped under debris and in collapsed houses.

To bolster the rescue operations, the Kerala government requested the Centre to send advanced search equipment. According to an India Today report, one Xaver radar from the Northern Command and four Reeco radars from the Tiranga Mountain Rescue Organisation in Delhi were airlifted to Wayanad on Saturday by an Air Force aircraft.

Over 200 Missing Yet

Over 200 people remain missing as the search and rescue efforts, now in their fifth day, continue with increased urgency. The operations are led by the Indian Army, Kerala Police, and emergency service units, with additional support from private companies specializing in search and rescue, as well as numerous volunteers.

Rahul Gandhi Announces Construction Of 100 Houses

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Wayanad on Thursday and Friday to assess the situation. He remarked that Kerala had never witnessed such a devastating tragedy as the landslides in Wayanad and pledged to address the issue with both the Kerala government and the Centre.

Gandhi also announced that the Congress party would construct over 100 houses for families affected by the landslides in Wayanad, aiming to provide them with some relief and a semblance of normalcy in the aftermath of the disaster.

The landslides have caused extensive damage, displacing countless families and destroying homes. The ongoing rescue efforts are critical in searching for survivors and providing aid to those affected. As the rescue operations continue, the focus remains on finding and aiding any remaining survivors while also beginning the long process of rebuilding and recovery for the devastated population of Wayanad.