Kerala Landslides: Wayanad Forest Officials Conduct Daring Rescue Attempt To Save Tribal Family; Video Viral

Wayanad: The death toll in the Wayanad landslides has tragically risen to 340 as rescue operations continue into their fifth day on Saturday. Additionally, around 200 people remain missing. According to officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts were recovered on Friday. Among the deceased are 96 males, 85 females and 29 children, as reported by Matrubhumi.

In the midst of these devastating reports, a remarkable rescue operation by forest officers has captured attention. On Thursday, a team led by Kalpetta Range Forest Officer K Hashis undertook a perilous trek deep into the forest to rescue a tribal family, including four toddlers aged between one and four years old, according to a PTI report. A video of their daring rescue attempt has surfaced on the internet.

Tribal Family Stranded Atop A Hill

The family, belonging to the Paniya community, was stranded in a cave atop a hill overlooking a deep gorge. The rescue team endured a grueling four-and-a-half-hour trek to reach them.

Speaking to PTI, Hashis recounted how they discovered the mother and her four-year-old child wandering near the forest. Upon inquiry, they learned that her three other children and their father were stranded in a cave without food.

Hashis stated that this tribal family generally avoided interactions with outsiders and survived by foraging forest products to sell in local markets for rice. However, the landslide and heavy rains had disrupted their ability to procure food.

The forest officers' journey was fraught with danger, involving slippery and steep rocks amid relentless downpours. "The children were exhausted, and we fed them with what little we had. After much persuasion, their father agreed to accompany us. We tied the children to our bodies and began the trek back," Hashis described. They used ropes tied to trees and rocks to navigate the hazardous terrain.

The rescue team, consisting of Hashis, section forest officer B S Jayachandran, beat forest officer K Anil Kumar, and Rapid Response Team member Anoop Thomas, successfully returned to the Attamala anti-poaching office. There, the children were provided with food, clothes, and footwear. "They are currently housed at the office and the children are safe now," Hashis confirmed to PTI.

Kerala CM Lauds Daring Rescue

A viral visual on social media showed one of the officers holding a child close. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the forest officials' efforts on social media.

"Six precious lives were saved from a remote tribal settlement after a tireless 8-hour operation by our courageous forest officials in landslide-hit Wayanad. Their heroism reminds us that Kerala's resilience shines brightest in the darkest times. United in hope, we will rebuild and emerge stronger," Vijayan posted on 'X'.

As rains intensified, the forest department relocated most members of the tribal communities in Wayanad to safer areas. The rescued family had been living deep inside the forest for some time, according to the officer.