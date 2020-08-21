Kerala govt approaches HC; seeks stay on transfer of Trivandrum airport to Adani group

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi government has approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a stay of the transfer of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to the Adani group, as decided by the Union government.

The new petition is in addition to the state government’s already pending petition with the court against the move to privatise the airport. It is learnt that the new petition has been filed as per the advise of the Advocate General.

The High Court had already refused to stay the tendering process for the privatisation. The state government had then approached the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene, telling the government to approach the High Court again.