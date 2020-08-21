Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy grew 741% over the last year

From getting the Kerala Airport lease to how his take on rural to urban migration in India -- Gautam Adani has been in the news several times recently. And now, one of the companies run by him -- Adani Green Energy Limited -- is making ripples for its performance over the last year.

Adani Green Energy which is being added to the Nifty Next 50, has reportedly grown by over 741% in the last one year. In June, the company won the world's largest solar order to build eight gigawatts of photovoltaic (PV) power plant along with a domestic solar panel manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 45,000 crore. With this contract, Adani Green now has a portfolio of 15 GW of renewable power generating assets.