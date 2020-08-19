Shocking: Five million people lost their jobs in July, total 18.9 million since April, says CMIE

The number of salaried people losing their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic has surged to 1.89 crore since April, with around 50 lakh jobs lost last month, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The loss of around 50 lakh jobs in July comes after around 39 lakh jobs were gained in June, as per the data. In April, 1.77 crore salaried jobs were lost, followed by 1 lakh job losses of salaried employees in May.

"While salaried jobs are not lost easily, once lost, they are also far more difficult to retrieve. Therefore, their ballooning numbers are a source of worry," the centre's CEO Mahesh Vyas said.