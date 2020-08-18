How COVID-19 lockdown has destroyed salaried workers in India

As India continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 2.7 million cases having been recorded thus far, life as most people knew it seems to have come to a halt. People had been urged to stay home whenever possible and even months later many businesses and industries remain shut.

For many this had translated to job loss. While the unorganised sector had borne the brunt of it as the lockdown began in March, over time, it is the formal sector that has seen bigger repercussions. And even as a few odd companies continue to actively recruit people, others say that they have been left with no option but to begin large scale layoffs.

This is not limited to one sector or even India alone. From IndiGo to Swiggy and from International Business Machines (IBM) to Cognizant -- hundreds have lost their jobs in the last few months.

In June a Livemint report, had opined that it was likely that around 30% of India's urban populace could be out of savings by the end of the month, possibly making them unable to cover even basic expenses. This translates to around 139 million families. And while the multi-phased unlock process is likely to have improved the situation slightly, it is by no means 'fixed'.