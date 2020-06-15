Coronavirus effect: 139 million families could run out saving by end of June, suggests report

The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown for more than two months has greatly affected the people of India. Even today many businesses remain shut, while others continue working with a skeletal staff. There have been many reports of people losing their jobs, and others still are facing pay cuts, delayed salary payments and more.

With there being no cure for the virus thus far, cases continue to rise, and people remain uncertain as to when these changed circumstances would cease. Against this backdrop people have naturally become increasingly frugal in their spending habits.

According to a Livemint report, it is likely that be the end of this month, around 30% of India's urban populace could be out of savings. This in turn can make them unable to cover even basic expenses. A survey suggests that around 84% of households had suffered a financial blow amid the lockdown.