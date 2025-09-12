 India’s Forex Reserves Rise By $4.03 Billion To $698.26 Billion, Gold Reserves See Major Jump
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Forex Reserves Rise By $4.03 Billion To $698.26 Billion, Gold Reserves See Major Jump

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By $4.03 Billion To $698.26 Billion, Gold Reserves See Major Jump

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $4.03 billion to touch $698.26 billion for the week ending September 5, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Reserve Bank of India | File/ Representative

New Delhi, Sep 12: India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $4.03 billion to touch $698.26 billion for the week ending September 5, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

This comes after reserves had already risen by $3.51 billion in the previous week, taking the total to $694.2 billion as of August 29.

Foreign Currency Assets Increase

The RBI data showed that foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest part of the reserves, went up by $540 million to $584.47 billion. These assets include currencies such as the euro, pound and yen, and their value in dollar terms also reflects changes in exchange rates.

FPJ Shorts
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit Opening
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit Opening
Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Set To Head Nepal's Interim Govt After KP Sharma Oli's Resignation
Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Set To Head Nepal's Interim Govt After KP Sharma Oli's Resignation
'Kaisa Hai Wicket, Dal Ke Dekha Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With A Net Bowler Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup 2025; Check Video
'Kaisa Hai Wicket, Dal Ke Dekha Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With A Net Bowler Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup 2025; Check Video
Who Is Tyler Robinson? The 22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Charlie Kirk Shooting
Who Is Tyler Robinson? The 22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Charlie Kirk Shooting

Gold Reserves Provide Big Boost

A big boost came from gold reserves, which jumped by $3.53 billion to reach $90.29 billion during the week. On the other hand, special drawing rights (SDRs) stood at $18.74 billion, as per the central bank’s data. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also inched up by $2 million to $4.75 billion.

RBI’s Role in Market Stability

The RBI frequently steps into the forex market to control sudden fluctuations in the rupee. Such interventions, officials say, are not meant to fix the currency at a particular level but to ensure stability and prevent sharp volatility.

Analysts See Strong Economic Cushion

With reserves inching closer to the $700 billion mark, analysts believe the strong buffer will help India manage external shocks and provide confidence to global investors in uncertain times.

Previous Week’s Growth

Meanwhile, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, for the week ended August 29, was increased by $1.69 billion to $583.94 billion.

Also Watch:

Read Also
From Dip To Surge: India's Forex Reserves Rebound To $694.23 Billion After Drop In The Previous Week
article-image

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. For the week ended August 29, the gold component of the forex reserves was also increased by $1.77 billion to $86.77 billion.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By $4.03 Billion To $698.26 Billion, Gold Reserves See Major Jump

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By $4.03 Billion To $698.26 Billion, Gold Reserves See Major Jump

Inflation Remains Under RBI’s Tolerance Level, Experts See Price Stability Ahead

Inflation Remains Under RBI’s Tolerance Level, Experts See Price Stability Ahead

SEBI Announces Sweeping Changes To Attract FPIs; Here's 5 Key Take-Aways From The BIG Board Meet

SEBI Announces Sweeping Changes To Attract FPIs; Here's 5 Key Take-Aways From The BIG Board Meet

Adani Electricity Offers Residential Tariff And Quick Connections To Navratri, Durga Puja Pandals In...

Adani Electricity Offers Residential Tariff And Quick Connections To Navratri, Durga Puja Pandals In...

Enroute To Mumbai, SpiceJet Q400's Wheel Comes Off

Enroute To Mumbai, SpiceJet Q400's Wheel Comes Off