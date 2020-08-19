'Get infected with COVID-19 for cashback of Rs 50,000': Kerala shop's controversial ad draws ire

The southern state of Kerala on Tuesday reported a record 1,758 new coronavirus cases, with Thiruvananthapuram district accounting for over one fourth of this figure, even as the state's total cases neared the 50,000-mark.

After getting bouquets for its fight against the coronavirus in the early days of pandemic, Kerala seems to be facing an uphill task on this front.

However, certain residents of the state seem unfazed by the figures and have come up with bizarre ideas to amp up their business.

An electronic goods shop courted controversy for an advertisement urging people to get infected with the deadly virus in 24 hours to avail a cashback of Rs 50,000.

The advertisement was carried across newspapers in the state, which promised a cashback of Rs,50,000 without GST.