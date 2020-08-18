Watch: Viral video shows Covidiots asking freedom from masks claiming it's a 'sign of slavery'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day. While PM Modi was seen covering his face with a gamcha, guests, security staff, VIPs, all were seen sporting masks as prescribed under the safety norms. Meanwhile, a bunch of Covidiots took to social media to 'remind' people that face masks were a sign of compliance and slavery.

A video shared by Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, showed several youngsters talking about why masks are ineffective in curbing the spread of COVID-19. The cringe-worthy video showed the Indian anti-mask protesters justifying their stance and burning their masks.

"This is only about control. You guys have to understand this is a psychological operation that is going on to control you because this doesn't work at all. You can go to any doctor and I promise you, take it form me in writing, that this doesn't stop the virus particles from entering your body. So it just doesn't work. Why are we forced to wear this? Why are we forced to wear this? This is mind manipulation guys! This is when you wake up," says one of the 'freedom from mask' crusader.

"Do not give up your freedom and rights for the illusion of health and safety," the narrator can be heard saying as inspiring music plays in the backdrop.

Check out the video here: