'I don't wear a mask for the same reason I don't wear underwear: Anti-maskers in US warn of 'satanism', 'pedophilia'

During a heated public hearing in Palm Beach county, anti-mask Floridians warned the county commissioners of 'satanism' and 'pedophilia' as they prepared to vote on a mandate for wearing face masks in public. The videos of the hearing are going viral on the internet, where the anti-maskers can be seen opposing to the move with some bizarre yet hilarious claims and conspiracies.

While some accused the officials of violating their freedom of choice, a few others said that they were committing a crime against humanity by trying to play God.

A woman even went ahead to claim that masks are killing people. She said, "Every single one of you that’s obeying the devil’s laws are going to be arrested. And you are going to be arrested for crimes against humanity."

"Every single one of you has a smirk behind that little mask, but every single one of you are going to get punished by God. You cannot escape God ... not even with the mask or 6 feet," she added.

