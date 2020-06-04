Kerala Forest Department takes two people into custody over the killing of pregnant elephant

A Kerala forest department team probing the killing of a pregnant elephant is leant to have taken two persons into custody. The forest officials are tight-lipped on the progress of their investigation.

The elephant's habitat was in the Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad district. The local Manarakadu police station on Wednesday registered a case in the gruesome incident.

"The forest department and the police are probing the incident and we are confident of finding the villains behind this crime," said Sub Inspector of Police T.K. Ramachandran.