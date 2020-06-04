'Not an Indian culture': Prakash Javadekar assures strict action against those involved in Kerala Elephant's murder

On May 27, a 15-year-old pregnant pachyderm fell victim to an inhumane act after a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it. It suffered serious injuries on its tongue and mouth. Later she walked into a river and waited for three days as its life was slowly snuffed out.

On Wednesday, the Environment Minister sought a report on the death of the elephant and said that stern action will be taken against the culprits.

Samuel Pachuau, the Wildlife Warden of the Silent Valley National Park, said: "It was on the 23rd of last month we came to know about this incident, when the elephant was spotted near a water source outside the National park."

According to him, the culprits had placed firecrackers inside a pineapple which was then eaten by the wild elephant. Apparently a practice in the area to shoo away the straying wild.

"We summoned a veterinarian and later on the 25th an elephant expert David Abraham came and examined and explained to us the grim situation," said Pachuau. From the examination, it looked like a two week wound and there were worms in the wound.

He added, "We informed the Forest officials about the prognosis and two days later the elephant died in a sitting posture in the water."