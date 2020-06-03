'Why has Rahul Gandhi not taken action?': Maneka Gandhi lashes out at nephew and Wayanad MP over elephant death

Towards the end of May, a pregnant elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest was offered a pineapple filled with firecrackers. The powerful crackers exploded in her mouth, and the elephant died in excruciating pain while trying her best to remain calm.

In recent times we have seen some of the best and worst of humanity reflected in the news, and this certainly seems to have been an act committed by the dregs of society. The news has created a large-scale outrage, and on Wednesday, "RIPHumanity" trended on Twitter.